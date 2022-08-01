BOSTON (WHDH) - State lawmakers have reached an agreement to legalize wagering on professional and collegiate sports in Massachusetts during a session that went overnight Sunday into early Monday morning.

The agreement was announced by Speaker of the House Representative Ron Mariano on Twitter early Monday morning as lawmakers pushed the midnight deadline to their legislative session to 5:00 a.m.

I am proud to announce that the Sports Betting Conference Committee has reached an agreement on legislation that will legalize wagering on professional and collegiate sports in Massachusetts, bringing the immense economic benefits of a legal sports betting industry to MA. (1/2) — Speaker Ron Mariano (@RonMariano) August 1, 2022

Sports betting was considered a major hold up between the House and the Senate and has been a discussion for years now.

Some lawmakers said this legalization of sports betting would benefit the state’s economy tremendously.

Governor Charlie Baker has said in the past that he supports sports betting and hoped he would have a bill to sign.

