BOSTON (WHDH) - State lawmakers are set to debate two bills Wednesday that would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses in Massachusetts.

The refiled bills, H 3456 / S 2289, have a total of 104 co-sponsors and are set to be discussed during a virtual Transportation Committee hearing.

Sponsors have to convince legislative leaders to bring the bill to the floor for the votes needed to advance it.

Opponents of the bills, including Gov. Charlie Baker, say it would reward undocumented immigration.

Supporters argue that it would free immigrants from concerns about deportation while traveling to work and school.

