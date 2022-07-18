BOSTON (WHDH) - State lawmakers are set to conduct their own investigation Monday morning into a series of safety issues with the MBTA amid a federal investigation into system safety.

The oversight hearing is set for 10:00 a.m. Monday.

The committee looking into the T’s failures will call on MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak to testify as an initial witness.

“If I thought my departure would make the T safer I would do it. I don’t think it will,” said Poftak. “I think we still have unfinished work to do in terms of making the T safer.”

The MBTA and its officials have been under intense scrutiny as investigators with the Federal Transit Authority continue to search for ways to improve the troubled system.

“We’ll be ordering both the MBTA and DPU to address these critical safety deficiencies immediately,” said a member of the Federal Transit Authority.

Recent safety issues include a slow-speed accident of two Green Line cars, several incidents of runaway trains, derailments and smokey cars and the deadly accident back in May when the doors to a Red Line train closed on a man’s arm, dragging him more than 100 feet to his death.

The Federal Transit Authority ordered immediate fixes to improve safety and the MBTA says it has completed several upgrades including getting employees re-certified, issuing training policies and updating rules for shifts and overtime.

Lawmakers are already planning an additional hearing for August.

Federal investigators will continue to investigate the safety failures with the MBTA

The federal report is expected at the end of the summer.

