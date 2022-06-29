BOSTON (WHDH) - State representatives are expected to vote Wednesday on a reproductive health bill to protect abortion patients and practitioners after the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

The bill, which shields providers and patients from out-of-state legal action, is similar to Governor Baker’s executive order. Baker’s order only covers the areas that Baker has control over.

“There may in fact be a big opportunity here for Massachusetts to encourage some employers to either come here or expand their footprint here because we are a state that takes this issue seriously,” Baker said.

Lawmakers are also looking to ease concerns around contraception after many retailers and pharmacies reported seeing a recent spike in Plan B sales after the ruling.

“People are afraid that emergency contraception may also be outlawed in some states,” said Dr. Katherine White, a doctor and professor from Boston University School of Medicine.

This recent spike has caused some retailers to limit emergency contraception to three per customer. “This action by these pharmacies to limit Plan B and other emergency contraception is a sign to me that people are really panicking.”

State lawmakers are also working to increase funding for reproductive healthcare access, which could boost funding for emergency contraceptives as a result.

