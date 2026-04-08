BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts House of Representatives will vote Wednesday on legislation that would prohibit social media use for children under 14 years old and require social media companies to implement a verification system.

If passed, the bill would prohibit social media use for children under 14 in Massachusetts, and require platforms to obtain parental consent for users ages 14 and 15. It would also require social media companies to implement an age verification system to determine whether a current or prospective user of the platform meets the age requirement. Parents of a minor user would also be given access to data submitted by the user from the social media platform.

In addition to social media age requirements, the bill would require school districts to have a policy to prohibit students from using personal electronic devices during the school day and any school-sponsored activities.

If the House votes to pass the legislation, it would then move onto the Senate, and then to Governor Healey to sign into law.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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