WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - State leaders joined nurses and community activists at an event Monday as they continue to fight the planned closure of a birthing center in Leominster.

UMass Memorial Health Alliance previously announced plans to close the birthing center at UMass Memorial Health Alliance-Clinton Hospital in Leominster, effective Sept. 23.

On Monday, opponents of the closure speaking in Worcester said UMass Memorial rejected a state Department of Public Health demand that it come up with a more complete plan with a later date for closure.

“There’s only one answer,” said state rep. Jim O’Day. “And that’s ‘Keep the place open and have safe deliveries.’”

“We can fix this,” said state rep. Natalie Higgins. “We don’t have a staffing trouble and shut down the service. You figure that out. It is a solvable problem and we’re here ready to solve it.”

UMass Memorial has cited staffing issues and few births on a daily basis as some reasons for the planned shutdown, arguing there are other hospitals in the area offering inpatient maternity services.

Opponents of the closure, though, have raised concerns, saying the move will result in longer drives for pregnant women to give birth and possible dire health outcomes for some women and children.

Opponents of the birthing center closure have said they want Gov. Maura Healey to declare a maternal health crisis. Such action, opponents say, would give the governor more legal teeth to stop the closure.

In addition to asking for a maternal health crisis declaration, opponents on Monday said some pregnant women who would give birth at the Leominster birthing center after the Sept. 23 closure date may file an injunction to stop the shutdown.

