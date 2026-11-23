BOSTON (WHDH) - More than one million passengers are expected to travel in an out of Boston’s Logan Airport this Thanksgiving week, and Massachusetts officials are making sure travelers are prepared ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) held a news conference Monday morning to let travelers know what to expect. Triple A predicts more than 81 million people nationwide will travel over the next few days by plane, train, and car.

“Our message to drivers is simple: plan ahead, allow extra time, and make safety your top priority,” Meghan Haggerty, Interim State Highway Administrator, said. “We’re anticipating more traffic than last Thanksgiving, with the heaviest congestion expected on Tuesday, Wednesday, and over the weekend as travelers return home.”

MassDOT said there won’t be any scheduled construction work from Tuesday morning through next Monday to make travel easier.

The HOV lane on 93 between Boston and Quincy will extend its hours, opening from 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and 1 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The HOV lane and the Sumner Tunnel Swing Lane will be closed on Thanksgiving and Friday because of increased travel in and out of Logan Airport.

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) expects the busiest days at Logan Aiport to be Wednesday and Sunday. The MBTA says the Silver Line will have additional service through the weekend, and extra staff will be on hand at Logan to help ensure smooth travel.

On the roads, 7NEWS caught up with travelers already making headway. Jack Armstrong has a very traditional Thanksgiving Day planned with his family.

“I’m from New York, and I’m going to see my daughter in Medford,” Armstrong said. “We’re going to Plymouth Rock for Thanksgiving.”

He’s one of many people saying they’re trying to beat the holiday rush.

“Just to beat the traffic, beat the herd with everything,” Armstrong said.

“It’s actually been pretty nice,” Tyler Winde said, who is travelling for Thanksgiving. “I think I left at a good time.”

Regardless of how people are traveling, officials stress that safety is key.

“Our goal is to make sure that everyone gets to their destinations, gets home from their destinations, and enjoys that precious family time with friends and loved ones,” said Phillip Eng, Interim Secretary of Transportation and MBTA General Manager.

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