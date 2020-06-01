State, local law enforcement turn out in droves should protests turn violent

BOSTON (WHDH) - State and local law enforcement turned out in droves Monday night should protests turn violent as they had in Boston the night before.

The Massachusetts State Police was seen patrolling in Chinatown read to assist Boston police in maintaining order and preventing crime as thousands of people across the Bay State protest the death of George Floyd and injustices committed against men and women of color.

Many troopers were seen standing guard at the State House over the course of the evening.

In a show of force, the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLC) rolled through Boston earlier in the evening.

NEMLC is comprised of more than 50 police agencies and responds to large scale events across Mass.

Sunday, the National Guard was called in to restore order in Boston after peaceful protests turned violent by nightfall.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)