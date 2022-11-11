BOSTON (WHDH) - Local leaders marked Veterans Day on Friday with events and ceremonies across the state.

Gov. Charlie Baker joined Secretary of Veterans’ Services Cheryl Lussier Poppe for the 2022 Massachusetts Veterans Day Ceremony at the Sate House before attending the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Puerto Rican Veterans Monument in Boston.

“They gave up not just their life, but the life they would have lived if they hadn’t died in combat,” Baker told those gathered at the State House of the ultimate sacrifice so many veterans made for their country.

Across the city, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was on hand for a memorial service in South Boston.

Many other Veterans Day events were slated to take place across the state.

