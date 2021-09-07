NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local officials are investigating after an infant died in Norwood on Sunday, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said.

A baby was taken from a family’s home to a hospital but did not survive, according to the DA’s office.

Officials are awaiting the results of the baby’s autopsy.

The Department of Children and Families is investigating, along with Norwood and state police.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)