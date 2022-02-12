(WHDH)–State and local police are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing Chesterfield man.
Robert Sherman, 79, was last seen in Westfield around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, according to state police.
Sherman’s rental truck was found stuck in the snow near 230 Norwich Lake Rd. in Huntington on Wednesday, police said.
Anyone with information on Sherman’s whereabouts is urged to call Massachusetts State Police at 413-587-5700.
