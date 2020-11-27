State, local police investigating a single car rollover in Acton

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police say they are searching for the driver of a car that overturned in Acton Friday.

Emergency crews responded to reports of the crash that left the vehicle overturned deep in the woods off Route 2 near Piper Road around 4 p.m., according to a post on the fire department’s Twitter page.

Troopers said the driver fled the scene on foot.

Acton firefighters said one person was extricated from the car and transported to a local hospital.

Their condition was not made available.

The incident remains under investigation.

Rte 2 near Piper Road, update from previous tweet, patient extricated and being transported to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/PdfQPwrwvR — Acton Fire PIO (@ActonFirePIO) November 27, 2020

No further information was released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)