State, local police investigating a single car rollover in Acton

Credit: Acton Fire Dept.

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police say they are searching for the driver of a car that overturned in Acton Friday.

Emergency crews responded to reports of the crash that left the vehicle overturned deep in the woods off Route 2 near Piper Road around 4 p.m., according to a post on the fire department’s Twitter page.

Troopers said the driver fled the scene on foot.

Acton firefighters said one person was extricated from the car and transported to a local hospital.

Their condition was not made available.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further information was released.

