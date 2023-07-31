WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a suspect after they say a woman was assaulted while walking along the Charles River in Waltham over the weekend.

Massachusetts State Police said it was after 8 p.m. on Sunday night when both troopers and Waltham police officers were called to the Charles River Greenway between Newton and Farewell streets.

According to MSP spokesperson Dave Procopio, a woman in her 20s reported that she had been walking on a footbridge near the Shaw’s supermarket off of Calvary Street when she heard footsteps, just before someone approached her from behind and attempted to cover her mouth with their hand.

The individual then let go and fled after the victim was able to scream and take evasive action, Procopio said.

Both MSP units and Waltham police later searched the area, but were not able to locate a suspect.

Officials described the individual as being a male in his 30s or 40s, “with tan skin, of average height and with an athletic build,” authorities added. The suspect was also believed to be wearing a baseball cap at the time of the assault.

“We urge the public to be aware of their surroundings and the presence of other people around them when walking in any public space,” Procopio stated. “People should carry a cell phone, don’t wear headphones, and may also consider carrying pepper spray. If you see anything our anyone suspicious call 911 immediately. If you are assaulted, if at all possible scream, make noise, and fight back.”

