State, local police investigating after pedestrian accident leaves Haverhill man seriously injured

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Haverhill man was airlifted to a Boston hospital after he was struck by a car while walking Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Main and Ashland Street around 7:30 p.m. and found the 54-year-old man suffering from serious injuries, according to a post on the police department’s Twitter page.

State police are assisting with the investigation, so far no charges have been filed.

Officers said traffic in the area may be impacted for several hours.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 978 373-1212.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

 

