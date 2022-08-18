QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Quincy are investigating an overnight shooting death after a victim was found in an apartment building stairwell.

The victim, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office and Quincy Police, was located after officers were called to Crown Drive around 12:40 a.m.

The male victim was described as being in his 30s and had suffered several gunshot wounds. Police reportedly found him in a stairwell area leading from the apartment building’s parking lot to the units.

The victim was soon taken to a nearby hospital, but did not survive his injuries, according to officials.

The DA’s office desribed the investigation as being in its “beginning stages,” and that local and state police have been conducting interviews and gathering evidence.

Officials added that there does not appear to be any ongoing threat to neighbors.

