State, local police searching for man accused of fleeing traffic stop in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence police are assisting Massachusetts state police troopers in their search for a man who allegedly fled a traffic stop on foot  Friday.

Officers said they believe he is in the area of Routes 495 and 114.

It is unclear why the man was stopped.

No further information has been made available.

