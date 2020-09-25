State, local police searching for man accused of fleeing traffic stop in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence police are assisting Massachusetts state police troopers in their search for a man who allegedly fled a traffic stop on foot Friday.

Officers said they believe he is in the area of Routes 495 and 114.

It is unclear why the man was stopped.

Lawrence Police is currently assisting the Massachusetts State Police in a search for an individual in the routes 495 and 114 area. The individual fled on foot after the State Police attempted to execute a motor vehicle stop on the motorcycle he was operating. pic.twitter.com/o6wFKP7hd6 — Lawrence, Massachusetts Police (@lawrencepolice) September 26, 2020

No further information has been made available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)