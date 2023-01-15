BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are currently investigating the whereabouts of Brittany Tee, 35, of Brookfield.

Tee was last seen leaving a residence in Brookfield on Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 8:30 p.m. She is 5’6”, 120 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, a hoodie, jeans, and work boots.

Anyone with information about Tee’s whereabouts are asking to contact the Brookfield Police Dept. at 508-867-5570 or your local police department.

