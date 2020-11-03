State medical examiner’s office rules recent death of man shot in 1991 a homicide

BOSTON (WHDH) - The death of a man who was shot multiple times in Roxbury in 1991 and died earlier this year has been ruled a homicide as a result of the decades-old shooting, police announced Tuesday.

David Draper, 45, was shot on Warren Street on Oct. 2, 1991, and rushed to the hospital to be treated for the injuries he sustained, Boston police said. A suspect was placed in custody for the shooting at the time.

After he passed away on April 15, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later determined his death to be a homicide as a result of the shooting.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)