As she waits for the Legislature to dig into her detailed proposal to deal with the housing access and affordability crisis, Gov. Maura Healey announced Monday that 26 housing projects across Massachusetts, including two supportive affordable housing developments for vulnerable residents in Lynn and Boston, are slated to receive financial assistance from the state.

More than 1,900 housing units in 19 municipalities will be built or preserved through a jolt of funding from subsidies and the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, which saw a $20 million increase in the tax package Healey signed in October. More than 90 percent of the units will be “income-restricted, affordable units,” the governor said.

Healey announced the slate of projects Monday at the Hyde Square Task Force in Jamaica Plain, where state and local officials gathered to highlight a “historic adaptive reuse project” for the adjacent Blessed Sacrament Church. The church, which has sat vacant for the last 20 years, will be redeveloped with 55 affordable housing units and a performance space.

“Each of these 26 developments is thoughtful, creative and rooted in community, and each will provide someone — a senior, a family, a working person — with a comfort of home and the peace of mind that comes with financial security,” Healey said. She added that the state was able to award funding to all applicants this year due to the expanded Low-Income Housing Tax Credit.

Two days away from unveiling her fiscal 2025 budget amid nearly flat revenue collections, Healey expressed appreciation for the Legislature, which largely supported the $1 billion tax cut package. Beyond raising the Low-Income Tax Credit program cap from $40 million to $60 million, the package also increased the rental deduction cap and doubled the senior circuit breaker tax credit, among other policies to support families and children.

“These homes will also stand as a testament to the impact we can have when we take action as partners in government,” Healey said. “This time last year, we would not have been able to fund this many affordable homes; we would not have been able to issue awards for every strong application that came in. But last year, we got together, we said we were going to do this, and together our administration and the Legislature made it happen.”

The projects are receiving nearly $95 million from the Low-Income Tax Credit, including about $50.4 million in federal tax credits and $44.5 million in state tax credits, a spokesperson from the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities said. They’re also supported by about $138 million in subsidies from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, the Housing and Stabilization Fund, and the Housing Innovation Fund, as well as other state and federal programs, the spokesperson said.

The projects are located in Boston, Lynn, Athol, Brockton, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Franklin, Holyoke, Northampton, Rockland, Oak Bluffs, Salem, Somerville, South Hadley, Springfield, Templeton, Wellfleet and Worcester, according to the governor’s office.

All of those communities have a “dire need” for more affordable housing, said Housing and Livable Communities Secretary Ed Augustus. A quarter of the housing units will serve “extremely low-income” residents and people who are transitioning from homelessness, Augustus said.

In Lynn, Augustus said, the Solimine House project will create 150 affordable apartments for seniors, and residents will be able to access health care services at home thanks to a partnership with a nonprofit health care organization.

A hotel in Boston, located on Morrissey Boulevard, will be converted into 99 single-room apartments meant for individuals who are chronically homeless. Augustus said residents will receive services, care coordination and life skills training to help them “get back on their feet.”

“Supportive housing does more than provide a roof over someone’s head — it provides them with essential wraparound services that help build a safe, stable future, and it is our best weapon in our battle against chronic homelessness,” Augustus said. “These two projects and the 24 others we celebrate today are all fantastic. We need resources to do even more.”

The secretary, echoing Healey’s remarks, used the press conference to highlight the administration’s $4.1 billion housing bond bill proposal, which went before the Housing Committee for a hearing last week. The bill would support the creation or preservation of 70,000 housing units, while implementing a string of housing policies, such as local-option real estate transfer fees, administration officials say.

“Last week in her State of the Commonwealth address, the governor said we need to go big on solving our housing challenges. The projects we celebrate today show Massachusetts is full of big ideas and bright solutions,” Augustus said. “And together, we can make Massachusetts a place where everyone can afford to live.”

Surveying the direct impact of the new housing grants, Augustus, Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll took a brief stroll outside of the Blessed Sacrament Church, built in 1913 and purchased a decade ago by the Hyde Square Task Force, a nonprofit that supports Afro-Latin culture. Driscoll said she couldn’t wait to return for a future ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Project planners intend to repair and maintain the facade of the church, while revamping the back of the building.

“We set out with this grand idea of creating an arts and cultural center, but soon realized that the project would require more than what we could do on our own,” Celina Miranda, executive director of the Hyde Square Task Force, said. The funding support will enable residents to stay in the area and “enjoy all the cultural richness and vibrancy this neighborhood has to offer,” Miranda said.

Historic assets are important for affordable housing initiatives, said Charlie Adams, regional vice president of development company Pennrose, the task force’s partner in refurbishing the church.

“They are symbols of the community, and they create a real sense of community,” Adams said. “It’s always exciting and a great opportunity when they can no longer serve their original purpose that they can be converted to something else, and so we are particularly excited to be able to transform this beautiful asset, this historic asset for the community into a new generation of years to come.”

(Copyright (c) 2023 State House News Service.