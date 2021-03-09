State: More than 750,000 Mass. residents are fully vaccinated

There were 85,690 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Massachusetts on Monday, the Department of Public Health said Tuesday afternoon.

The agency’s daily report showed that there were 1,471,233 people who had received at least the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines (an increase of 42,576 from Monday’s report) and 731,697 people who had received both doses of those vaccines (an increase of 30,956 from Monday).

Another 26,553 people had been given the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, DPH said, which is 12,158 more than Monday.

DPH said there were 758,250 people in Massachusetts who it considers to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19, meaning they have either received both doses of Moderna or Pfizer’s formulas or had been given the Johnson & Johnson shot.

In all, Massachusetts has administered 2,229,483 doses, which is 86 percent of the 2,593,500 doses that have been shipped here by the federal government.

(Copyright (c) 2020 State House News Service.