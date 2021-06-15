WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 460 days after Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency in Massachusetts amid the coronavirus pandemic, the state of emergency came to an end on Tuesday.

The end of the emergency, which had been in place since March 10, 2020, also brought to an end pandemic-era policies that many residents and business owners had embraced — though that may not be for long.

State lawmakers are working to keep some policies in place, including authorization to extend outdoor dining, to-go cocktails, virtual town meetings, mail-in voting, and eviction protection, among others.

“I think these are things people are going to want to see continue on a go-forward basis,” Baker said.

The Senate voted Monday on a bill that would extend these policies, and the House is set to vote on its version of the bill Tuesday.

In the meantime, mass vaccination sites are closing their doors as the state focuses on targeted, community-based efforts.

Gillette Stadium, which opened up as the state’s first mass vaccination site, administered its last doses Monday.

“Gillette closing, getting the shot, all of that, it symbolizes normalcy and connection that I’ve really really missed,” said Alice Kobres, who received the last shot at Gillette.

