State officials announce fifth human case of EEE in Mass.

State public health officials announced the fifth human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in the state on Thursday.

A woman in her 60s was exposed to the EEE virus in Plymouth County, an area already known to be at an elevated risk of EEE, officials said.

Four Massachusetts communities are currently at critical risk for the virus.

Ten other communities are at high risk and 17 have been designated as moderate risk, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)