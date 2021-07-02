CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Department of Conservation and Recreation has issued an advisory highlighting new safety regulations for swimmers at Walden Pond in Concord.

Effective Friday, swimming will not be allowed at the historic pond outside of areas designated by ropes and buoys, according to the advisory.

The new rules come on the heels of a series of high-profile drownings in Massachusetts.

