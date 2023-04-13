CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - State officials announced plans to repair the Tobin Bridge on Thursday amid concerns about lead paint chips from the bridge falling in a neighborhood in Chelsea.

Crews have previously been working under the bridge, using vacuums to clean up the chips. At a standing room only meeting this week, officials promised to fix the bridge itself.

“That’s structural repairs. That’s cleaning and removing the existing lead paint and repainting it,” MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said.

Just last month, Chelsea residents learned testing had shown paint chips around their neighborhood contained lead.

Speaking this week, concerned resident Katherinne Zabaleta-Alvarabo shared her reaction to the news.

“[I was] shocked, angry because they also took forever to take action,” Zabaleta-Alvarabo said. “I’ve been here since I was five, why are they doing this now?”

Thursday night’s meeting was spearheaded by GreenRoots, a Chelsea-based organization, which helped coordinate initial paint chip testing after a resident noted the issue.

GreenRoots Executive Director Roseann Bongiovanni told 7NEWS last month the testing results that came back were “off the charts bad.”

MassDOT officials this week said a project to fix the bridge was in the pipeline, though it has since been accelerated.

“We’re continuing to accelerate the project that we had in our pipeline to try to get it done faster so that we can contain things and so that we don’t have any additional lead paint falling in the future,” Gulliver said.

“It’s not something that we want any community to deal with.” Gulliver continued. “We are very sorry that our infrastructure caused this level of harm to the community and we’re working as hard as we can to address it as quickly as possible.”

As the cleanup continues and the larger planned Tobin Bridge project gets started, officials have committed to regular inspections. Officials said they are also working with the Department of Public Health to possibly provide free lead testing to anyone who is concerned about possible exposure.

