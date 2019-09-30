State officials break ground on billion-dollar development by Red Line in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - State officials are planning more commuter parking and new apartments at the North Quincy MBTA station.

At a groundbreaking outside the Red Line stop Monday, officials said the new development will be known as the “Abby” in honor of Abigail Adams and will come with transit improvements.

“We are making a billion-dollar investment from end to end, and as a result, we’re going to have three-minute headways, we’re going to have 50 percent more capacity,” said Scott Bosworth of MassDOT. “It truly is going to be a new Red Line from top to bottom.”

