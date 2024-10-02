Ten years ago, Sara Guttierez dropped out of college because she could not make the finances work.

It was a hard, stressful decision, she recalled Wednesday, one that left her feeling “lost and uncertain” about the future. But today, Guttierez is back in school, studying business administration at Cape Cod Community College and serving as a student trustee.

The change that gave Guttierez a “renewed sense of hope and possibility,” she said, was the launch of no-cost community college in Massachusetts, a new option authorized in the most recent state budget.

“Through the MassEducate program, I can focus wholeheartedly on my education without the burden of student debt,” she said. “This program is not only just a financial relief, it’s a gateway to a brighter future for many students like me. The ability to pursue my academic goals without worrying about tuition costs has invigorated my passion for learning and personal growth.”

Guttierez is one of thousands of students who have returned to or enrolled for the first time at the Bay State’s community colleges this fall after lawmakers and Gov. Maura Healey agreed that the state should help fund their education.

Healey said Wednesday that about 10,000 students are already taking advantage of the option this semester, and that the number could rise as high as 45,000 this school year.

“Think about that, because behind every one of those individuals is a family and is an opportunity that’s going to result in growth for them, individually, and also economic growth for our state,” Healey said during an event at MassBay Community College in Framingham. “These are the kinds of investments that we want to make.”

Students who earn 125 percent or less of the statewide median income can also receive stipends of up to $1,200 for books, supplies and other costs, and Pell-eligible students already eligible for a books stipend could get additional aid up to $2,400.

While free to students, the costs of the program are significant. The fiscal 2025 budget included $117.5 million to cover tuition and fees for community college students, and increased demand may push costs higher in the future.

Between community college and other forms of assistance, lawmakers have embraced a major increase in state spending to offset higher education costs for students. Healey’s office said the state has doubled its spending on financial aid in two years.

The budget taps into revenue from the voter-approved surtax on high earners to cover tuition-free community college. That levy generated more than $2 billion in fiscal 2024, and by law it can only be used on education and transportation programs.

Last year, Healey and lawmakers took preliminary steps toward expanding access to community college with another program dubbed “MassReconnect,” which covered unmet costs for students ages 25 and older without a college degree. About 4,500 students participated, according to Healey.

Elected officials and leaders at community colleges are hopeful that eliminating financial barriers can help more students get the skills and education that will better equip them for success, train workers for in-demand open jobs, and reverse a trend of declining enrollment.

“We have a workforce gap in almost every single sector. Our community colleges filled the gaps in health care, early education and care, life sciences, automotive, which I applaud — that’s an area that I have a definite interest in, and it’s great,” said Senate President Karen Spilka, who made free community college a priority at the start of the two-year term. “We need skilled, talented folks going into all of these areas, and community college is a great door for it to start.”

Between fiscal years 2014 and 2023, annual full-time equivalent enrollment at the state’s 15 community colleges plummeted about 42 percent, according to Department of Higher Education data.

Healey’s office said the launch of MassReconnect — the predecessor program limited to students ages 25 and older — drove a roughly 8 percent increase in enrollment across community colleges.

Spilka added that lawmakers want to make it easier for students to transfer credits to four-year state universities so enrollment growth at community colleges will also “help grow our state universities and our UMass system.”

Officials are working to get the word out especially to lower-income communities and students of color, who might benefit the most from the no-cost option. Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler said there’s already “muscle memory” in place from outreach on MassReconnect.

Sen. Jo Comerford, who co-chairs the Legislature’s Higher Education Committee, said the Legislature is “not done yet” after authorizing the program this year.

Lawmakers are now thinking about addressing a backlog of deferred maintenance on public college campuses, how to recruit and retain faculty, and lowering “what we’re calling the total cost of college,” Comerford said.

