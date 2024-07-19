LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A public swimming pool in Lawrence will close indefinitely Saturday due to a lifeguard shortage, state officials said.

The Lt. Colonel Edward J. Higgins Swimming Pool will be shuttered by the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation. However, DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo said that the department will work with Lawrence to provide “recreational opportunities” for the community.

The department stressed the importance of lifeguards and safety at pools across Massachusetts.

“DCR remains committed to providing trained and certified lifeguards at our pools to ensure that all pool visitors can have a safe and fun experience while seeking relief from the summer heat,” Arrigo said in a statement.

