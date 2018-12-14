State officials discuss future of transportation in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - State officials gathered on Friday to discuss the future of transportation in Massachusetts.

The Commission on the Future of Transportation, which was formed by Gov. Charlie Baker at the start of the year, is now presenting its analysis of the many ways that transportation is expected to change over the next two decades.

Baker, who stressed that the commission will set out to establish a plan aimed at making sure that everything is set to move forward, said, “The findings in the report suggest that as we shift to a more electrified transportation future, we’re going to have to work with other states, other governors, and ISO New England to make sure that we have the electric capacity to support an increasingly electrified transportation system.”

