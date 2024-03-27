BOSTON (WHDH) - State officials are easing concerns about a bridge collapse like the one that occurred in Baltimore occurring in Boston, noting there are some key differences between shopping in and out of the harbor that don’t apply to Maryland.

“Is there a lot of similarity between Massachusetts and Baltimore? There is not,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “Safety is a principle priority here at MassDOT and we have a very robust Bridge Inspection Program to make sure that Massachusetts bridges are safe.”

Gulliver said the Tobin and the Braga Bridge are the most similar to the Francis Scott Key, though the Tobin is longer and ferries more drivers each day.

“We are not the same size port as they have in Baltimore,” he said. “We don’t have the same size navigable waterways nor the same sized bridges.”

Massport echoed Gulliver’s remarks, saying a similar event in Boston Harbor is “highly unlikely.”

In response to the crash, Gov. Healey called a meeting with MassDOT, Massport, and the Coast Guard to be briefed on just how at-risk the Commonwealth’s waterways might be. Officials called that meeting reassuring.

“We have a very safe system, we have some very, very strong maritime professionals to make sure the waterways are safe and again, Massachusetts bridges are worked on every single day by professionals to make the bridges are safe for the traveling public,” Gulliver said.

