State officials: High risk of EEE in 9 more Mass. towns

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Nine communities in southeastern Massachusetts are at high risk from the eastern equine encephalitis virus, known as EEE, state officials said.

The state Department of Public Health said Berkley, Bridgewater, Dighton, East Bridgewater, Halifax, Plympton, Rehoboth, West Bridgewater, and Whitman are at high risk.

No human or animal EEE cases have been detected so far this year.

The risk level was also elevated to moderate in eight communities — Abington, Attleboro, Brockton, Duxbury, Hanover, Marshfield, Norwell and Seekonk.

EEE virus has been found in 164 mosquito samples this year and half of them are from species of mosquitoes capable of spreading the virus to people.

“The month of August is when we typically see the highest chance of EEE infection in humans,” said DPH State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown. “We are asking people to know their risk and take appropriate precautions.”

