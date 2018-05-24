State officials honor fallen military vets at Boston Common

BOSTON (WHDH) — Gov. Charlie Baker (R-Mass.) and other state officials honored fallen military veterans and their families Thursday at a ceremony held on Boston Common.

Hundreds of volunteers helped plant 37,000 American flags on the Common. Each flag symbolizes a fallen service member from Massachusetts.

The flags will be on display throughout Memorial Day Weekend.

