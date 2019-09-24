State officials investigating judge in ‘Straight Pride Parade’ protester prosecutions

BOSTON (WHDH) - The judge who overruled defense and prosecuting attorney’s requests to not prosecute protesters of the ‘Straight Pride Parade’ earlier in September — and ordered one of the defense attorneys handcuffed — is being investigated by a state board, officials said Tuesday.

The state Commission on Judicial Conduct is investigating Boston Municipal Court Judge Richard Sinnott for his handling of the protesters’ arraignments and his “actions in connection” with defense attorney Susan Church being taken into custody during court hearings on Sept. 3 and Sept. 4, according to officials from the commission.

After more than 30 people were arrested after confrontations with police following the “Straight Pride Parade” on Aug. 31, defense attorneys and Suffolk County District Attorney asked Sinnott to not prosecute people charged with disorderly conduct and other misdemeanors, as opposed to those charged with assault.

But Sinnott refused to halt the prosecutions, and when Church began reading from case law suggesting he had no authority to overrule Rollins Sinnott held Church in contempt and had her handcuffed and detained for two hours.

Rollins appealed to the Supreme Judicial Court and a justice ruled in her favor a few days later.

“Fundamentally, the judge had no authority to ‘deny’ the Commonwealth’s entry of a nolle prosequi. His effort to do so violated the Commonwealth’s constitutional rights…” Justice Frank M. Graziano wrote.

The Commission on Judicial Conduct “investigates allegations of judicial misconduct and disability that prevent judges from properly performing their judicial duties,” according to its website.

