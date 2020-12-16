BOSTON (WHDH) - State officials are offering tips to help residents prepare for a major winter storm that is projected to dump more than a foot of snow in some Massachusetts communities Wednesday evening into Thursday.

People should stay informed by receiving alerts, warnings, and public safety information before, during, and after the storm.

It is also important to create an emergency kit full of supplies such as first aid, food, and other essential items.

Fully charge cellphones, laptops, and other electronic devices in case of a power outage.

Always stay away from downed power lines.

Flashlights should be used over candles if available to avoid fire risks.

Make sure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working and have fresh batteries.

Call 9-1-1 to report an emergency and 2-1-1 for shelter information.

Additional tips can be found here.

With heavy snow and significant weather impacts forecast for parts of Massachusetts, it is important to take simple steps to prepare for the coming Winter Storm. ❄️ Winter Storm Safety Tips: https://t.co/bVH64nAC9v ⚡️ Outage Map: https://t.co/NdksU83e7k 🔽 Thread pic.twitter.com/cOGC7rWvgL — MAEnergy Environment (@MassEEA) December 16, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)