CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A beaver who has been in the care of a Chelmsford wildlife center for about two years might soon be released back into the wild.

State officials said that it is time for Nibi, the beaver rescued from the side of the road in Sturbridge, to leave the rehabilitation center. However, Jane Newhouse, of the Newhouse Wildlife Rescue, said Nibi is not ready to survive in the wild.

“She was the only orphaned beaver in all of New England,” Newhouse said.

Newhouse, who has been taking care of Nibi since she was rescued, has been lobbying to get the beaver to be deemed an educational tool so she doesn’t have to be released.

“Maybe Nibi has a greater purpose. Maybe this whole failure, getting to know other beavers, well maybe we could bring Nibi to towns and talk to conservations commissions,” Newhouse said.

MassWildlife said the wildlife rescue was told in June that Nibi was healthy, and that she must be returned to the wild for the rescue to remain in compliance with permit and state regulations.

“The role of licensed wildlife rehabilitators is to care for sick and injured wildlife so that animals can be released back into the wild as soon as possible. Newhouse Wildlife Rescue was informed in June that the beaver is healthy and must be returned to the wild, in accordance with their permit and state regulations. Wild animals like this one belong in the wild, and releasing them back into their natural habitat enables them to lead fulfilling lives and contribute to the ecosystem,” MassWildlife said in a statement.

However, Newhouse disagreed with the statement.

“They never asked me to remove her in June. Absolutely not. Absolutely not. No, that is not true,” Newhouse said.

As the day of release looms, Newhouse said she is ready to do whatever it takes to protect the beloved beaver.

“I’m seeing this through. I will do everything I can to give her the best chance possible. That’s what I signed up for, that’s what I promised to do, and I’m committed to it,” Newhouse said.

She said that if she does have to release Nibi, she would rather let her go in the springtime, when the weather warms up.

“It has been blood, sweat, and tears from my whole team, from all the 200+ wildlife rehabilitators in the state, and it is very frustrating to not be considered at all, to not feel like anything I have to say about a beaver that I’ve known for two years matters at all — at all — because we should be working together,” Newhouse said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)