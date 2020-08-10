State officials: Positive case of West Nile virus found in Malden

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - State officials have elevated risk levels for West Nile virus in areas north of Boston after a positive case of the virus was found in Malden.

Department of Public Health officials said they would trap and test a mosquito pool collection from Medford Street near Devir Park Monday.

Officials raised the West Nile risk level to moderate for Chelsea, Everett, Lynn, Malden, Melrose, Revere, Saugus and Winthrop.

