State officials: Private lab reported more than 100 false positive COVID-19 tests

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Public Health announced Friday that a private lab reported over a hundred false-positive coronavirus tests over a three day period.

The tests, that were taken between July 31 and August 1, have been taken to an independent lab to be verified, according to a release issued by a DPH spokesperson.

So far, over 460 tests of what is approximately 700 identified to date by the lab during that time have been rerun by the independent lab.

Of those 460 tests, the DPH has determined that 130 have been reported as false positives and were reported as part of this week’s weekly public health report.

The lab immediately ceased testing and an investigation is underway.

As a result, the communities of Taunton and Fall River have been downgraded from high to moderate in Fall River and from moderate to low in Taunton.

Other municipalities’ numbers may be updated as the investigation continues though the DPH stated that they do not expect any other community’s risk level to change as a result of this issue.

Any impacts on overall case numbers for the Commonwealth will be reflected in tomorrow’s daily report.