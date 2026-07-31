NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Drivers will see delays on the Pike West overnight where two major highways meet.

A new traffic pattern is coming to the Pike West at the Exit to 128 in the Newton and Weston Area.

“We expect this to be pretty smooth, but again the first couple days of any new traffic configuration are going to be rough, and we just want to make sure drivers are aware of it,” Jonathan Gulliver said.

If you’re taking the exit to 128 from the Pike West, the two westbound lanes will be diverted onto the new bridge.

State officials tell 7NEWS this is the biggest change because drivers used to be able to wait until the last minute before moving into the right lane to get to 128. But they will now have to do so a quarter of a mile earlier.

As you head toward Canton on 128 South, you’ll have to stay in the right lane to follow the new traffic pattern. If you need to get onto 128 North, the ride remains the same, but one lane will be blocked off by traffic cones.

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