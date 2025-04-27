BOSTON (WHDH) - The deadline to get a REAL ID is less than two weeks away. Starting May 7, adults will have to present a REAL ID to board a domestic flight and that means driver’s licenses or other state-issued IDs must have a gold star on the top right corner.

If you can’t book an appointment before then, RMV officials say not to worry.

“If you don’t have plane travel until later this summer, you have time,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. “There’s a lot of opportunity that will be available in the future after we get by the May 7 deadline for people to come in and do what they need to do.”

The RMV says it’s accepting a limited number of walk-ins. Travelers who don’t have a REAL ID will still be able to use alternative federally-accepted identification to fly, including passports.

