State officials taking action after 15 deaths at Holyoke veterans’ home, Chelsea home reports 2 COVID- related deaths

A second resident at the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home who contracted the coronavirus has died, Gov. Charlie Baker confirmed Wednesday. The deaths come after 15 people died at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home — at least six of which have been linked to the deadly virus.

Baker announced the second death while providing an update on the state’s coronavirus response from the DCU Center in Worcester, which is being transformed into a makeshift hospital.

The first death was reported on Monday and the second death was reported on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, according to Baker.

“They followed all the rules and protocols that they are supposed to follow with respect to operating an eldercare facility in a time of COVID-19 and reporting on critical incidents when they occur,” Baker told reporters.

A spokesperson for the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home confirmed that as of Tuesday afternoon, four residents, including the first reported victim, and five staff members have been tested for COVID-19.

Two residents tested positive and one of them has died, the spokesperson continued. A third resident tested negative and one test result is still pending.

As for the staff members, two tested positive, one tested negative, and two test results are still pending.

“Protecting the health of our veteran residents, and our staff, is the single most important part of the work of the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home,” the healthcare complex said in a statement. “COVID-19 cases in the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home are being isolated, closely monitored, and tracked daily, and we are deeply saddened to report today that a resident of our community died of this infection.”

A tent now stands outside the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home where employees are getting their temperature checked before starting their shift. Personal protective gear will also be handed out.

The head of the Chelsea home, Sherly Poppy, has been moved to the Holyoke Soldiers’ home which is also dealing with an outbreak.

So far, 15 veterans have died — six testing positive for the virus and several tests yet to be confirmed or denied.

The head of the facility, Bennett Walsh has been placed on paid administrative leave but insists he has done nothing wrong.

“At no time did I, or anyone on my staff, hide, conceal or mislead anyone regarding the tragic impact of the virus and it would be outrageous for anyone to even think about doing such a thing,” Walsh’s statement read in part.

