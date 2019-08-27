State officials to incoming students: Don’t ‘Storrow’ your moving van

BOSTON (WHDH) - State agencies have a message for incoming students: Don’t Storrow your moving van.

Officials from the Department of Conservation and Recreation, which maintains Storrow Drive and Soldier’s Field Road in Boston as well as Memorial Drive in Cambridge, are asking students and families moving to Boston this weekend to be aware of height restrictions on those and other roads, which have overpasses that are too low for many moving trucks to clear.

“With thousands of students expected to return to the Boston area this upcoming weekend, it is important for all to remember that many parkways cannot accommodate moving trucks due to height restrictions,” DCR Commissioner Leo Roy said. “We are asking all travelers with large moving trucks to take extra precautions and heed height restrictions during this exciting time of year.”

State Police said they respond to multiple incidents of trucks stuck under bridges on those river roads every year. The state Department of Transportation will put up increased electronic signage warning of height restrictions as Sept. 1 approaches on Sunday, officials said, and DCR is notifying box truck rental companies, colleges and GPS companies of the restrictions.

“We advise all travelers to make smart decisions and take the appropriate routes due to height restrictions on several roadways and because there may be higher volumes on some highways with thousands of students moving back into local colleges and universities,” Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said. “Everyone should plan their trip in advance by using the appropriate technology tools and wayfinding apps, identifying locations where there are height restrictions if they will be driving a moving truck, and considering the best route and timing of travel.”

