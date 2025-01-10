Massachusetts state officials are warning of a toll text scam impacting people with E-ZPass.

The scam involves text messages from an unknown phone number telling people they owe money for unpaid tolls.

The message includes a link to a website to pay.

State officials say the issue is nationwide and targets people living near highways with tolls.

“Ignore these texts. First and foremost, the thing to understand is we do not send out texts. It’s not something we do. It’s not part of our approach to messaging our customers. We do not send them out and if you get one of these texts, it is absolutely fake,” said MassDOT Highway Administrator John Gulliver.

Officials say to go through the E-ZPass official website to look up accurate account information.

