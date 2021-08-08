ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has died after a violent rollover crash in Andover early Sunday morning, police said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 93 in the area of mile marker 36.7 around 4:22 a.m. found a driver trapped inside of the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Massachusetts State Police. They were the sole occupant of the vehicle.

One travel lane had been closed as a result of the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing and no additional information was immediately available.

