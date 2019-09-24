State police: 1 injured in 3-car crash in Bolton

BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a 3-car crash on Interstate 495 in Bolton Tuesday that left one person injured, officials said.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash on I-495 southbound near Exit 27 in Bolton around 2 p.m. shut the southbound lane so a medical helicopter could land, police said.

The injured person was flown to UMass Worcester, troopers said.

No other information about the injured person’s condition or the cause of the crash was immediately available.

#MAtraffic Crash update: Medical helicopter 🚁 now on the ground. All traffic I-495 NB now open, SB is closed. Approx 5-mile delay. pic.twitter.com/U4q687FOjR — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 24, 2019

