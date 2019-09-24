State police: 1 seriously injured in 3-car crash in Bolton

BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a 3-car crash on Interstate 495 in Bolton Tuesday that left one person seriously injured, officials said.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash on I-495 southbound near Exit 27 in Bolton around 1:30 p.m. shut the southbound lane so a medical helicopter could land, police said.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 49-year-old Clinton man was traveling on Route 495 southbound in a 2011 Mazda CX9 when he struck a 2008 Acura RDX, operated by a 33-year-old Worcester man, who was traveling southbound at the time.

The Mazda then struck the rear end of a 2018 Freightliner tractor-trailer, operated by a 28-year-old man from Central Falls, Rhode Island.

The Clinton man was extricated from his vehicle and flown to UMass Worcester, troopers said.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time.

#MAtraffic Crash update: Medical helicopter 🚁 now on the ground. All traffic I-495 NB now open, SB is closed. Approx 5-mile delay. pic.twitter.com/U4q687FOjR — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 24, 2019

