GREENFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are facing a slew of charges, including trafficking heroin, after being pulled over by state police on Interstate 91 in Greenfield on Friday.

Victoria Thompson, 28, of Cavendish, Vermont was arrested on charges including of possession of a Class B drug, trafficking heroin, conspiracy to violate drug law, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, illegal possession of fireworks, possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, and speeding.

Marshall Gagne, 31, of Springfield, Vermont was arrested on charges of possession of a Class A drug, trafficking heroin, conspiracy to violated drug law, and providing a false name to police.

Troopers patrolling I-91 in Greenfield around 2 a.m. observed a blue Toyota driving through a construction zone at approximately 70 mph, according to state police. The speed limit in the construction zone is 55 mph.

After pulling the Toyota over near Exit 50, troopers discovered a large, illegally-possessed firework sitting in the back seat while talking to Thompson and Gagne.

During an electronic inquiry of the passengers in the vehicle, one of the troopers discovered that Thompson had been driving with an invalid license. She was arrested and Gagne was removed from the vehicle so it could be towed from the scene.

While investigating the vehicle prior to being towed, troopers found a large amount of narcotic paraphernalia and a small amount of what was believed to be crystal methamphetamine, according to state police. Additionally, a search of the trunk yielded 80 grams of heroin.

Gagne was placed under arrest and troopers discovered that the man had a warrant out for his arrest out of Vermont.

Thompson and Gagne were both taken to Shelbourne Falls for booking and are being held on $75,000 each.

They will be arraigned in Greenfield District Court at a later date.

