State police: 2 arrested for assaulting trooper responding to domestic incident in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken into custody in Methuen Friday after they allegedly assaulted a state trooper and took off.

The trooper was responding to a report of a man and woman fighting in the middle of Lowell Street shortly after noontime.

When he tried to intervene, he said the man and woman both assaulted him and took off into a nearby wooded area.

Before the man left, the trooper said he could feel a hard object in his pocket that suggested he had a gun on his person.

Witnesses told police they saw him throw something into the nearby Merrimack River.

The trooper was taken to Lawrence General Hospital for a shoulder injury and has since been released.

Both were taken into custody and are facing charges for assaulting an officer and resisting arrest.

The man is also facing an additional assault and battery charge.

Neither of their names were released to protect the identity of the victim.

The search for the alleged firearm is still ongoing.

