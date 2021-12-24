MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized after a car crashed into a tree near the Malden-Medford line on Friday night.

Police responding to a reported crash in the area of Fellsway West and Salem Street around 9:30 p.m. found a heavily damaged car that had slammed into a tree.

Two occupants were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries, according to state police.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while Medford police and Massachusetts state police process the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

#TrafficAlert: Motor Vehicle Crash in the area of Fellsway West (RT 28N) and Salem Street (near Target). Please avoid area. MPD and @MassStatePolice are on scene. — Medford Police (@MedfordPolice) December 25, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

