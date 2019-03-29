State police: 2 killed in single-vehicle crash in Maine

PLYMOUTH, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police say two people have died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Plymouth.

Officials said the car was northbound when it went off the highway and struck a tree in the median Friday afternoon.

Officials said the two were an elderly husband and wife. Their identities weren’t immediately released.

Northbound traffic has been slowed as troopers investigate the crash.

