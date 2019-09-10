State police: 2 stopped for expired inspection sticker had hollow points, fentanyl

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing gun and drug charges after troopers reportedly found fentanyl and a gun loaded with hollow-point bullets after a traffic stop Monday, state police said.

Troopers on patrol in Fall River pulled over a 2015 Dodge Charger on Brook Street at 6:15 p.m. for having an expired inspection sticker, police said. When troopers approached the car they allegedly saw the driver and passenger engaging in furtive movements and they removed the two men from the car.

Troopers searched the two men and allegedly found fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana on their persons, and allegedly found a Glock 9mm loaded with 15 rounds of hollow-point ammunition in the car, police said.

Tyrell Sanchez, 25, of Plymouth, and Miguel Cortez, 22, of New Bedford, with carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large-capacity firearm, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, conspiracy, and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Sanchez was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a license, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a class B substance with intent to distribute and driving with an expired inspection sticker. Cortez was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, second offense, firearm violation with three prior violent crimes, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition without a license, second offense, and possession of a class D substance with intent to distribute.

Both men were arraigned in New Bedford District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)