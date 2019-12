PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have ordered a 40 mph speed limit on the entire Mass Pike as a storm blankets Massachusetts.

Slippery snow is causing slow traffic on I-95 and other major roads as well.

The snow is expected to dump up to 14 inches on some parts of the state over two days.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)